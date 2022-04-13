Amazon to charge merchants 5% surcharge for fulfillment services as fuel costs rise

April 13 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Wednesday said it will charge merchants an average 5% fuel and inflation surcharge to warehouse and ship their products to shoppers in the United States, in response to rising costs.

The change amounts to an extra 24 cents per product stored and shipped through the company's Fulfillment by Amazon service, Amazon said. It takes effect on April 28 and is not permanent.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

