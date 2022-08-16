US Markets
AMZN

Amazon to charge extra fee to certain sellers during holiday season

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it would charge an additional fee to certain sellers during the upcoming holiday season to offset rising costs of labor and logistics.

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Tuesday it would charge an additional fee to certain sellers during the upcoming holiday season to offset rising costs of labor and logistics.

A fee of 35 cents per item will be charged on goods sold via Amazon's warehouse and logistics network in the United States and Canada from Oct. 15 through Jan. 14, the company said in an emailed statement.

"We have previously absorbed these cost increases, but seasonal expenses are reaching new heights," Amazon said.

Inflation is posing severe challenges to the U.S. retail landscape by driving up costs of labor and transportation, while forcing consumers to pull back on spending.

Amazon, which had hiked prices for its Prime service by 17% in the United States in February, said in July that it was slowing down warehouse openings to rein in costs. (https://reut.rs/3PHsfAB)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular