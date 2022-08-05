US Markets
Amazon to buy Roomba-maker iRobot for about $1.7 billion

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O will acquire iRobot in an all-cash deal for about $1.7 billion, the robot vacuum cleaner maker said on Friday.

The world's largest online retailer will acquire the firm for $61 per share, valuing the company at a premium of 22% from the stock's last closing price.

On completion of the deal, Colin Angle will remain as the chief executive of iRobot.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

