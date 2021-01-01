Amazon To Buy Podcast Startup Wondery

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com agreed to buy West Hollywood-based podcast company Wondery. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, buts report said the deal might be valued about $300 million.

With this acquisition, Wondery would become part of Amazon Music, which launched podcasts in September 2020.

Amazon said that Wondery podcasts will continue to be available to listeners on a variety of platforms for free when the deal closes.

Wondery was launched in 2016 by Hernan Lopez, the exiting Fox International Channels CEO with backing from 20th Century Fox. Wondery is the publisher behind podcasts including "Dr. Death" and "The Shrink Next Door."

