Amazon to allow work without face masks, require vaccination for paid COVID leave

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday informed staff at its U.S. warehouses and logistics sites that they must report being fully vaccinated by March 18 if they wish to receive paid leave due to COVID-19.

The company also said fully vaccinated operations staff could work without a face covering starting Friday as local regulations allow, according to a staff message that Amazon shared with Reuters.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto Editing by Chris Reese)

