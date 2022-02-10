US Markets
AMZN

Amazon to allow work without face masks, require vaccination for paid COVID leave

Contributor
Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday informed staff at its U.S. warehouses and logistics sites that they must report being fully vaccinated by March 18 if they wish to receive paid leave due to COVID-19.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday informed staff at its U.S. warehouses and logistics sites that they must report being fully vaccinated by March 18 if they wish to receive paid leave due to COVID-19.

The company also said fully vaccinated operations staff could work without a face covering starting Friday as local regulations allow, according to a staff message that Amazon shared with Reuters.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular