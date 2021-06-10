Markets
AMZN

Amazon To Allow Employees To Work Remotely For Two Days A Week

(RTTNews) - Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Thursday said it will allow its corporate and tech employees an option to work two days remotely.

Amazon said it will now only require employees to work in office for three days a week, giving the employees the flexibility to work remotely up to two days a week. The specific days will be determined by leadership team.

Corporate employees who do not want to work in the office three days per week and are still able to commute into assigned office as needed, will be able to apply for an exception.

Further, some corporate employees will have the choice to work up to four weeks per year fully remote from a domestic location.

This new decision is a sharp turnabout from its earlier return-to-work guidelines. In March, Amazon had announced its plans to "return to an office-centric culture". The company had said it would require some employees to return to the office this summer, with most of its staff back at the office by the fall.

"We've adjusted our guidance on our plans for returning to the office and added more clarity. Going forward, we've decided to offer Amazonians a mix of working between the office and home," Amazon said in a blog. "Like all companies and organizations around the world, we're managing every stage of this pandemic for the first time, learning and evolving as we go."

Earlier today, Social networking giant Facebook Inc. (FB) said it will allow its full-time employees to work from home, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing that he plans to work remotely for at least six months.

Last week, Apple said employees will return to the office three days a week beginning in early September. In May, Google said it expects 20% of its employees to work from home after its offices reopen later this year.

