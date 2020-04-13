Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

April 13 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Monday it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers as coronavirus epidemic kept Americans locked in their homes.

