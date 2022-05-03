Amazon To Add 2,500 Jobs In California

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said on Tuesday announced its plans to create over 2,500 corporate and technology jobs over the coming years in multiple cities across the California state.

These jobs will include the roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience, and designing video games.

In addition, the retailer said that it will expand its Tech Hubs in San Diego and the Los Angeles area, including Irvine and Santa Monica.

The expansions in California will support various teams across the company, including retail, Amazon Games, Amazon Web Services, and operations.

Last year, the retail major had opened more than 15 sites across Southern California and created over 17,000 jobs in the state.

