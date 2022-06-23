Amazon to add 2,000 jobs to its Spanish payroll 2022

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon AMZN.O plans to add 2,000 new jobs to its Spanish payroll in 2022, the company's local unit said in a statement on Thursday.

The company intends to end the year with 20,000 employees in Spain.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

