Amazon to add 2,000 jobs to its Spanish payroll 2022

Inti Landauro Reuters
Online retailer Amazon plans to add 2,000 new jobs to its Spanish payroll in 2022, the company's local unit said in a statement on Thursday.

The company intends to end the year with 20,000 employees in Spain.

