Amazon To Add 10,000 Electric Vehicles To India Delivery Fleet By 2025

(RTTNews) - E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to add 10,000 electric vehicles or EVs to its delivery fleet in India by 2025, as part of its efforts to combat the severe climate change.

These vehicles are in addition to Amazon's plan of adding 100,000 electric vehicles in its global delivery fleet by 2030, as per the Climate Pledge, which it co-founded and signed in September 2019. The electric vehicles are expected to save 4 million metric tons of carbon per year by 2030.

Amazon founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos tweeted, "Hey, India. We're rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge"

In a blog post, Amazon India said it has piloted electric vehicles in several cities across India in 2019. The initiative is now being expanded across the country. In 2020, these vehicles will operate in over 20 cities of India, and the number will continue to grow.

The fleet of 10,000 EVs, which will include 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler vehicles, has been designed and manufactured by OEMs in India.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfillment - APAC & Emerging Markets, Amazon noted that the company will continue to invest in the electrification of delivery fleet, to reduce dependence on non-renewable resources.

Along with its parent, Amazon India unit has been adopting many initiates for the overall sustainability. In September 2019, the company announced its plan to eliminate single-use plastic in its packaging from Fulfilment Centers by June 2020. The unit has also invested in energy conservation and solar power generation in its Fulfilment Centers and Sort centers.

With the Climate Pledge, Amazon aims to be net zero carbon by 2040 across its businesses, a decade ahead of the Paris Accord's goal of 2050. The company also invited other corporates to sign the Pledge for a joint effort to reduce the ever increasing carbon emissions.

In similar developments, Microsoft recently announced various plans to reduce its own carbon emissions by more than half, and to be carbon negative by 2030. This means the company will remove more carbon than it emits each year.

