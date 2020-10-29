Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop online for groceries and other essential items on its platform.

Net sales rose to $96.15 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $69.98 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $92.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

