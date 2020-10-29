US Markets
AMZN

Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon.com Inc's third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop online for groceries and other essential items on its platform.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop online for groceries and other essential items on its platform.

Net sales rose to $96.15 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $69.98 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $92.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular