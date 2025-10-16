Markets
AMZN

Amazon Telehealth Service Now Available For Children Ages 2-11

October 16, 2025 — 09:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the expansion of its telehealth service, Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, to provide care for children ages 2-11. The service connects families with certified family care providers for quick medical guidance and treatment. Message-based visits start at $29 and video consultations cost $49.

The company said the pay-per-visit service is ideal for families without insurance or those who prefer not to use their insurance for occasional healthcare needs. Visits can be paid by credit card or through a Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account.

