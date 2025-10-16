Amazon Telehealth Service Now Available For Children Ages 2-11

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the expansion of its telehealth service, Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, to provide care for children ages 2-11. The service connects families with certified family care providers for quick medical guidance and treatment. Message-based visits start at $29 and video consultations cost $49.

The company said the pay-per-visit service is ideal for families without insurance or those who prefer not to use their insurance for occasional healthcare needs. Visits can be paid by credit card or through a Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.