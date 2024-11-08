News & Insights

Amazon in talks for further investment in Anthropic, The Information says

November 08, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Amazon is in discussions for a second multi-billion dollar investment in AI startup Anthropic after announcing a $4B investment in the company in September last year, The Information reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Amazon has asked Anthropic, which uses Amazon’s cloud services to train its AI, to use a large number of servers powered by chips developed by the cloud computing major.

