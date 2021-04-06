Amazon supports higher corporate taxes in U.S. - Bezos

April 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is in support of a rise in U.S. corporate tax rates, the e-commerce firm's outgoing chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday.

"We support the Biden Administration's focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said. (https://bit.ly/3wyr4eo)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.