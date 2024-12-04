News & Insights

Amazon sued by Washington, D.C. AG, CNBC reports

December 04, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the company of “secretly” excluding two ZIP codes in the capital city from expedited delivery, CNBC’s Annie Palmer reports. The lawsuit alleges that in 2022, Amazon stopped using its own delivery trucks in two D.C. ZIP codes due to safety concerns, causing more than 48,000 Prime members to see slower delivery speeds than the rest of the district, despite paying the same subscription fee. “Amazon is charging tens of thousands of hard-working Ward 7 and 8 residents for an expedited delivery service it promises but does not provide,” Schwalb said in a statement. “While Amazon has every right to make operational changes, it cannot covertly decide that a dollar in one zip code is worth less than a dollar in another.”

