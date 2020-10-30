Amazon Studios And Homeboy To Provide Breakfast, Lunch For Poll Workers

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, inc. announced that Amazon Studios is partnering Los Angeles-based nonprofit Homeboy Industries to provide breakfast and lunch for poll workers in select voting centers across Los Angeles County on November 3, the Presidential Election Day.

While working on Election Day, poll workers are largely responsible for their own food and refreshments. However, the ongoing pandemic could make it difficult for them to get to food outlets in the underserved regions of the County.

The Los Angeles County government has enlisted thousands of poll workers to support over 700 voting centers on Election Day across the county, including at mega locations such as Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl.

The meals will primarily be provided in under resourced (structurally marginalized) areas, including East LA, Palmdale, Compton and San Fernando, with the goal of serving about 800 poll workers at 55 voting centers. This will enable democracy in the most deserving communities in Los Angeles.

The healthy and delicious meals for the Election Day volunteers will be produced and delivered by Feed HOPE, Homeboy Industries' newly launched initiative which has delivered more than 150,000 meals to food insecure Angelinos during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by Homeboy Catering and the Homegirl Cafe, Feed HOPE is serving communities while also providing hundreds of jobs to women and men.

In addition to feeding poll workers, Amazon Studios and Homeboy Industries will continue to collaborate in furthering the essential and important work the non-profit provides to African-American and Latinx communities.

