Amazon strikes deal to bring Warhammer 40,000 onto screens

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O will bring popular miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000 to film and television screens after the tech giant's content unit reached an agreement with British developer Games Workshop Group Plc GAW.L.

The UK-based firm said on Friday Amazon will develop its intellectual property into film and television productions, adding that it will also grant merchandising rights to the U.S. company, beginning with the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.