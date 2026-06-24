Amazon Strengthens Bedrock Ecosystem: What's Next for Enterprise AI?

Amazon AMZN continues to build out the Bedrock ecosystem as enterprises move from AI experimentation toward larger-scale deployments. As companies look to integrate generative AI into customer engagement, software development and business operations, Bedrock is positioned as one of the platforms within Amazon Web Services (AWS) supporting this transition.



The company's approach centers on offering enterprises model choice, scalable infrastructure and tools intended to simplify the deployment of AI applications. Additions to Bedrock, including OpenAI models and managed agent capabilities, have strengthened the platform's capacity to support a wider range of enterprise workloads. These additions are intended to help organizations build and deploy AI applications while addressing security, reliability and operational requirements at scale.



Customer adoption trends suggest that enterprise demand is strengthening. Bedrock customer spending increased 170% sequentially in the first quarter of 2026, while token processing volumes during the quarter exceeded the cumulative total from all prior years. The platform is being used by over 125,000 customers, with nearly 80% of Fortune 100 companies leveraging Bedrock. These figures suggest a shift from initial testing toward broader integration into business workflows for at least some enterprise customers.



The growing adoption of Bedrock is expected to have broader implications for AWS. As enterprises scale AI deployments, demand often extends beyond AI models to include compute, storage, databases and analytics services. This creates opportunities for AWS to benefit from both AI-related spending and the expanding consumption of its core cloud offerings. AWS revenues increased 28% year over year to $37.6 billion in the first quarter. As enterprise AI adoption continues to mature, Bedrock's expanding ecosystem is likely to remain an important catalyst for AWS growth and the broader enterprise AI landscape.

AMZN Faces Stiff Competition

Amazon is competing aggressively with Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL for enterprise AI workloads. Microsoft has benefited from its close OpenAI relationship, integrating advanced models across Azure AI services and enterprise software offerings. Alphabet has been expanding Gemini and Vertex AI to help enterprises build and deploy AI applications on Google Cloud.



While Microsoft and Alphabet emphasize proprietary model ecosystems, Amazon's Bedrock strategy is centered on offering enterprises access to multiple leading foundation models through a single managed platform. This model choice, combined with AWS' broad cloud infrastructure portfolio, could help Amazon attract organizations seeking flexibility as enterprise AI adoption moves from experimentation to large-scale production deployments.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amazon shares have jumped 1.4% in the year to date (YTD) period compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 6.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

AMZN’s YTD Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 24.88X, higher than the industry’s 20.71X. Amazon has a Value Score of D.

AMZN’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.85 per share, indicating a 23.43% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

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Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.