Amazon Stock Shocks Investors: What Happened?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock popped 10% on initial earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Many cloud stocks were rallying on the news. The video below breaks down Amazon's recent earnings and explains why the stock reversed from green to red after hours.

*Stock prices used were the evening prices of April 27, 2023. The video was published on April 27, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Amazon.com, Cloudflare, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Cloudflare, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.