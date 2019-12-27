Amazon Stock Is Still Rising, Boeing Gains, and the Dow Is in Line for a Record Close

With just a few trading days left in the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other main U.S. stock indexes are on are pace to close out the week at record highs.

All of the major indexes were positive as of midday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by 0.3%. Gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were more muted. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq was marginally in positive territory after closing above 9000 for the first time on Thursday.

Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) shares advanced 1.5%, buoyed by strong holiday season sales, making it one of the strongest performers on the S&P 500. The e-commerce giant’s stock is up more than 26% this year.

Shares of other retailers, who have lost market share to Amazon over the years, were lower. Macy’s (M) stock was down 0.4% while Nordstrom saw its shares dip 0.2%.

Tesla shares (TSLA) gave up a gain seen in premarket trading, and were roughly flat at midday. Reports Friday morning said the electric vehicle maker would begin shipments of Model 3s made at its new Shanghai facility on Monday. Shares ticked up nearly 1% in before the open.

Boeing (BA) had an 0.8% gain—a modest move that nonetheless made it the leader among the 30 Dow stocks. On Monday, the company said that David Calhoun would be taking over as chief executive in January, succeeding Dennis Muilenburg.

