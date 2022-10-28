Markets
AMZN

Amazon Stock is Crashing After Earnings: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

Contributors
Jason Hall The Motley Fool
Jeff Santoro The Motley Fool
Published

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter results after market close on October 27, and Mr. Market was not impressed, sending shares down sharply in after-hours trading, and again in pre-market trading on the 28th. Does the market have it right? Is Amazon's growing operating losses in its e-commerce business, and shrinking margins in AWS -- the profit center that fuels its e-commerce expansion costs -- a real problem that Amazon will struggle to address? Or is the market giving investors an opportunity to buy shares of Amazon on the cheap? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro take a closer look in this video.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 27, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular