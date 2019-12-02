Stocks
Amazon Stock Ichimoku Cloud Analysis – Is Now A Good Time To Buy AMZN Stock?

Kiana Danial
When to buy Amazon stock? Today I’m using the Ichimoku cloud analysis for the Amazon stock price movement (AMZN) to find out if NOW is a good time to buy AMZN. The price has just broken above the daily Ichimoku cloud.

I look at the markets based on my signature Invest Diva Diamond Analysis (IDDA) and combine it with the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy development technique including indications from the Ichimoku cloud. The IDDA looks at investment strategies from 5 points: technicals, fundamentals, sentiment, capital, and overall.

About Amazon Stock (Fundamentals)

Amazon is among the world’s highest-grossing online retailers.

It had $233 billion in net sales and roughly $311 billion in estimated physical/digital gross merchandise volume in 2018.

Amazon also continues to find ways to evolve its business model. Its operational efficiency, network effect, and a brand intangible asset built on customer service provide its marketplaces with sustainable competitive advantages.

Few, if any, traditional retailers can match Amazon. The combination of competitive pricing, unparalleled logistics capabilities and speed, and high-level customer service makes Amazon an increasingly vital distribution channel for consumer brands.

Now more retailers looking to expand online. However, Amazon is on track to maintain its consumer proposition through Prime expedited shipping, an expanding digital content library, and new partnerships from its Whole Foods acquisition.

Amazon is also spreading its arms in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning as well as other valuable industries in the future which make it an interesting choice to hold long term. However, during a recession, the Amazon stock price could take a hit.

Amazon Stock Ichimoku Analysis

Amazon stock price broke above the daily Ichimoku cloud last week. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy suggests we could see a temporary pullback towards the upper band of the cloud before further gains, which could provide an interesting buying opportunity.

AMZN chart

During a recession, Amazon’s stock price forecast could be dimmer. It could go as low as key Fibonacci retracement levels at 1,689 and 1,605, or perhaps even lower. However, over a longer period, in my opinion, Amazon stock is worth keeping.

Disclaimer Trading in the financial markets involves a risk of loss and you should only trade the money you can afford to lose.

This article was originally published on InvestDiva.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Kiana Danial is an award-winning, internationally recognized personal investing and wealth management expert. She is a highly sought-after professional speaker, author and executive coach who delivers inspirational workshops and seminars to corporations, universities and entrepreneurial groups. She is a frequent expert on many TV and radio stations and has reported on the financial markets directly from the floor of NYSE and Nasdaq. She is a weekly investment expert guest on Tokyo’s #1 Investment TV Show. She has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, TIME Magazine, CNN, Forbes, The Street, and numerous other publications. Kiana’s book "Invest Diva's Guide to Making Money in Forex" was picked by McGraw-Hill only two years after she first moved to the US, and was an immediate domestic and international success. At a young age, she has won numerous awards including Best Financial Education Provider at Shanghai Forex Expo in 2014, New York Business Women of Influence Honoree in 2015, and Pro Bono Humanitarian Award by IA Bar Association in 2013. Born and raised in Iran to a Jewish family as a religious minority, she was awarded a scholarship from the Japanese government to study Electrical Engineering in Japan, where she obtained two degrees in Electrical Engineering and researched on Quantum Physics in classes conducted in the Japanese language. Being the only girl and foreigner in her classes made her decide to dedicate her life to empowering minorities, especially women in male dominated industries. As the CEO of Invest Diva, Kiana’s goal is to empower and educate women to grow their wealth by investing like a ROCK STAR.

