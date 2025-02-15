Is Amazon Stock a Good Investment In 2025? Experts Weigh In

Like other tech giants, Amazon has been making layoffs in recent months. The company’s communications department was targeted in the latest round of layoffs, according to TechCrunch. These personnel changes may have stockholders and investors wondering if Amazon is still a strong investment choice in 2025.

GOBankingRates spoke with some experts on whether Amazon stock is a good investment this year.

Innovations and Competitors

The experts who talked to GOBankingRates agreed that Amazon is still generally a solid stock choice for this year.

Per Zach Shepard, principal at Braddock Investment Group Inc., “In 2025, Amazon remains a viable choice. Nonetheless, there are potential threats from rival companies that need to be remembered.”

According to Shepard, “One of the issues that can determine the investment ability of Amazon in 2025 is the availability of alternatives from tech giants such as Google and Apple. As technology giants, these companies have big money and are always coming up with new ideas about products and services that can likely drag down others such as Amazon.”

Shepard said that from being the creator of same-day delivery to the champions of drone deliveries, Amazon has emerged as the all-time leader in the technological race. At the same time, he said, they have ventured into totally new ground with their primary focus being the health and entertainment sectors all under one roof, increasing their money-making ways.

Policies and Changes

With President Donald Trump pushing forward different priorities than the previous administration, some investors and analysts are curious about how new policies may impact stock giants such as Amazon.

“Arguing against the long-term prospects of Amazon is difficult, as the company operates in an industry largely insulated from significant shifts in consumer sentiment and macroeconomic fluctuations,” shared Justin Abrams, an expert in competitive analysis and founder and CEO of Aryo Consulting Group. “When considering major trends impacting the entire U.S. economy — such as inflation, unemployment, tariff concerns and onshoring, and the integration of artificial intelligence — Amazon stands to benefit significantly from these changes.”

According to Abrams, the company is able to reduce costs through its substantial float and extensive subscription base via Amazon Prime.

“Additionally, regarding foreign competitors offering lower-cost options, tariffs could help counteract their cost advantages and level the playing field,” Abrams said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is Amazon Stock a Good Investment In 2025? Experts Weigh In

