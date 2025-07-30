Is Amazon Stock a Buy in 2025? Here’s What Experts Say

Wondering if Amazon stock is still a smart buy in 2025? With recent layoffs and a volatile market, even long-time investors are questioning whether the company’s stock remains a strong long-term investment. Once considered a no-brainer for growth portfolios, Amazon now faces new challenges that could impact its future performance.

Still, Amazon’s track record of rewarding shareholders, its dominant AWS business, and its push into new growth areas keep it on many analysts’ buy lists. To help you decide whether investing in Amazon stock in 2025 is the right move, GOBankingRates spoke with financial experts to get their take. Here’s what they had to say.

Quick Take: Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

Amazon stock (AMZN) may have had a rocky start at the beginning of 2025, but it is still a viable option for many analysts. It’s also good to note that its valuation is the lowest it has been in years, making its shares a good value and relative bargain.

Here are some key takeaways from the stock’s current performance (as of Jul. 28, 2025):

Stock price: $232.79

$232.79 Market cap: $2.47 trillion

$2.47 trillion 52-week high: $242.52

$242.52 52-week low: $151.61

Innovations and Competitors

The experts agree that Amazon is still generally a solid stock choice for this year. According to Zach Shepard, principal at Braddock Investment Group Inc., “In 2025, Amazon remains a viable choice. Nonetheless, there are potential threats from rival companies that need to be remembered.”

Shepard continued, “One of the issues that can determine the investment ability of Amazon in 2025 is the availability of alternatives from tech giants such as Google and Apple. As technology giants, these companies have big money and are always coming up with new ideas about products and services that can likely drag down others such as Amazon.”

Shepard said that from being the creator of same-day delivery to the champions of drone deliveries, Amazon has emerged as the all-time leader in the technological race. At the same time, they have ventured into totally new ground with their primary focus being the health and entertainment sectors all under one roof, increasing their money-making ways.

Policies and Changes

With President Donald Trump pushing forward different priorities than the previous administration, some investors and analysts are curious about how new policies may impact stock giants such as Amazon.

“Arguing against the long-term prospects of Amazon is difficult, as the company operates in an industry largely insulated from significant shifts in consumer sentiment and macroeconomic fluctuations,” shared Justin Abrams, an expert in competitive analysis and founder and CEO of Aryo Consulting Group. “When considering major trends impacting the entire U.S. economy — such as inflation, unemployment, tariff concerns and onshoring, and the integration of artificial intelligence — Amazon stands to benefit significantly from these changes.”

According to Abrams, the company is able to reduce costs through its substantial float and extensive subscription base via Amazon Prime.

“Additionally, regarding foreign competitors offering lower-cost options, tariffs could help counteract their cost advantages and level the playing field,” Abrams said.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

