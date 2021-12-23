Amazon Stock: Regulatory Concerns Could Create Opportunity

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) provides an e-commerce platform, facilitating the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions all around the world. I am bullish on the stock.

As businesses get bigger, they can make more money -- and have more problems.

While Amazon's business is undoubtedly thriving amid a COVID-19-induced renaissance in online commerce, politicians and governmental agencies may apply stronger scrutiny.

As the regulatory screws tighten, Amazon's price-to-earnings ratio -- which is around 67 for the trailing 12-month period -- may decline. That's not necessarily a bad thing, as market opportunists can jump into the trade at a more attractive price point.

Getting Too Big

Value hunters certainly wouldn't mind if AMZN stock fell towards the $3,000 level. Could harsh government enforcement actions cause this to happen in 2022?

It's definitely possible, as two U.S. senators are already looking to probe into Amazon’s labor practices.

The two senators are Florida's Marco Rubio and Ohio's Sherrod Brown. They issued a joint letter to Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, stating that one out of every 170 U.S. workers is an Amazon employee.

The implication, supposedly, is that Amazon is getting too big and may be in violation of fair employment practices. Indeed, Amazon is massive as the company is the world's fourth-largest company by market capitalization.

Amazon also happens to be the second-largest employer in the U.S., and the onset of COVID-19 only seems to have increased the company's already vast influence.

If this investigation snowballs into something bigger and more worrisome, the AMZN stock price could shed some of its value in the short term -- and that's when contrarian traders could consider taking a long position.

An Even Deeper Probe, Potentially

Even more potentially problematic is a separate governmental investigation, which could really sour investors' sentiment surrounding Amazon.

In particular, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly advancing an antitrust probe into Amazon's cloud computing business. That's according to Bloomberg News, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Allegedly, FTC officials contacted companies during the past few months in order to gather information about competition-related issues concerning Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Moreover, this probe appears to be a continuation of an investigation that was started during the previous U.S. presidential administration.

Evidently, neither Amazon nor the FTC has confirmed the current probe. Consequently, the full impact of these reported events might not be witnessed in the AMZN stock price for a while.

Nevertheless, prospective investors should keep an eye out for further developments.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Amazon is a Strong Buy, based on 30 unanimous Buy ratings. The average AMZN forecast is $4,127.50, implying 20.4% upside potential.

The Takeaway

It's not likely that any regulatory probe will have a permanent negative impact on the AMZN stock price. As we've discussed, Amazon is a huge company with wide-reaching influence in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Clearly, the analysts already know this; 30 out of 30 of them are bullish on Amazon.

So, if the government decides to clamp down on Amazon, don't fret.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. ​

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

