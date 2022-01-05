Amazon, Stellantis agree to make software for the carmaker's vehicles

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Stellantis NV STLA.MI said on Wednesday they would collaborate to develop cars and trucks with Amazon's software under the hood, and deploy electric vans made by the carmaker on the e-commerce giant's delivery network.

The agreements expand Amazon's efforts to get a bigger foothold in the transportation industry, and should help Stellantis close the gap with Tesla TSLA.O in developing software-powered vehicles.

Amazon will be the first commercial customer for Stellantis' new Ram ProMaster battery electric vehicle that is launching in 2023, the companies said.

As part of the agreements, Stellantis said it had selected Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider for its vehicle platforms.

Stellantis in May had agreed with iPhone assembler Foxconn 2317.TW to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

