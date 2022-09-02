Amazon staff at UK warehouse 'ready to strike' over pay, says union

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O staff at a warehouse in Coventry in central England have voted in favour of strike action over pay, a union said on Friday, in the latest labour dispute involving the U.S. e-commerce giant's British workers.

More than 300 workers voted in a consultative ballot, with 97% saying they were ready to walk out, the GMB union said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)

