Amazon staff at new UK warehouse to strike on Jan. 25

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

January 09, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

Adds number of workers in paragraph 2

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon's AMZN.O new distribution centre in Birmingham, England have voted to join ongoing strike action at the company over pay and working conditions, the GMB trade union said on Tuesday.

Around 100 workers at the warehouse will take strike action on Jan. 25, said GMB, which has not been formally recognised by the U.S. e-commerce giant.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Over the past year, Hundreds of employees have walked out during previous strikes at another Amazon warehouse, in Coventry, central England, but the company had said industrial action there in November during Black Friday did not cause much disruption.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

