Amazon staff at new UK fulfillment centre vote for strike action

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon's AMZN.O new fulfillment centre in Birmingham, England have voted to join ongoing strike action at the e-commerce company over pay and working conditions, the GMB trade union said on Tuesday.

Workers at the warehouse will take strike action on Jan. 25, GMB said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M)

