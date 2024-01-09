News & Insights

Amazon staff at new UK fulfillment centre vote for strike action

January 09, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon's AMZN.O new fulfillment centre in Birmingham, England have voted to join ongoing strike action at the e-commerce company over pay and working conditions, the GMB trade union said on Tuesday.

Workers at the warehouse will take strike action on Jan. 25, GMB said.

