Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln as streaming war heats up

May 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio home to the "James Bond" franchise, for $8.45 billion, giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.