US Markets
AMZN

Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 bln as streaming war heats up

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio home to the "James Bond" franchise, for $8.45 billion, giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.

May 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio home to the "James Bond" franchise, for $8.45 billion, giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN NFLX AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular