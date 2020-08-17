Amazon signs cloud deal with Toyota

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O cloud computing unit is expanding its partnership with Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T to support the automaker's unit that develops services, including passenger safety-related, the companies said on Monday.

Amazon Web Services, one of the company's fastest-growing, highest-margin businesses, would provide a platform for Toyota to manage, analyze and, in some cases, monetize data.

In the automotive sector, Amazon has previously partnered with automotive suppliers such as Aptiv, Panasonic Corp and Nvidia Corp, big transportation providers such as Uber and Avis, and self-driving heavy truck startups Embark and China's TuSimple.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.