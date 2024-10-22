News & Insights

Amazon to shutter Amazon Today same-day delivery service, CNBC says

October 22, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Amazon is shuttering its Amazon Today same-day delivery service, which offers rapid delivery of items from mall and brick-and-mortal retailers, CNBC’s Annie Palmer reports. The company has ceased any new development of the service and intends to start winding it down, the author says, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. The bulk of Amazon Today will be closed down by December 2, the author notes.

