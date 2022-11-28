Amazon Shuts Down Wholesale Distribution Biz In India

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com (AMZN) is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India.

The e-commerce behemoth on Monday announced that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli.

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this program in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon Distribution was designed to help small stores, pharmacies and department stores in India to secure inventory from Amazon.

"We offer a wide range of products at competitive prices and the convenience of next day delivery at your door-step. As a member, you can purchase thousands of items for resale at any time of the day at competitive prices and in bulk quantities, pay via the various payment options available, get GST bill for your order, and convenient and reliable door-step deliveries the next day," the company describes on Amazon Distribution website.

The exit will result in layoffs of hundreds of workers, with Amazon now focusing only on its core business like online retail.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.