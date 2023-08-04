News & Insights

Amazon set to launch credit card in Brazil with Bradesco

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 04, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O will launch a credit card offering in Brazil, in a partnership with Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, the bank's chief executive said on Friday, as the ecommerce giant pushes to expand its fintech offering.

The launch is set for next Tuesday, according to CEO Octavio de Lazari Junior, adding that the bank will manage the card's credit risk, and the card will be powered by Mastercard MA.N.

More details, such as the card's loyalty rewards and credit limits, are expected next week.

Amazon's Brazil Country Manager, Daniel Mazini, said in a note that the company is always "looking for opportunities" to improve the shopping experience of customers in Brazil.

The credit card offers comes at a time the country sees its interest rate starting a downward cycle and government programs to boost consumption. Brazil's central bank voted on Wednesday to cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 13.25%.

Amazon also has a credit card offering in the U.S., where it partners with JPMorgan Chase.

Credit lines can serve as a potential growth avenues and are proving increasingly popular with non-financial services companies.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., Additional reporting by Isabel Woodford, Writing by Carolina Pulice, Editing by Sandra Maler)

((carolina.pulice@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

