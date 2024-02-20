Amazon set to join Dow Jones Industrial Average

Corrects to remove extraneous words from headline

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com <AMZN.O> is set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O effective Feb. 26, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday.

The change will increase consumer retail exposure as well as other areas in the Dow Jones index and was prompted by Walmart's WMT.N decision to split its stock, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Shares of Amazon rose 1.6%, while Walgreens fell over 3% in extended trading after the news.

Walmart will remain part of the Dow.

