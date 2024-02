Feb 20 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O is set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O effective Feb. 26, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday.

