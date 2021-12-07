Amazon services down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

US Markets
Amazon.com Inc's services including Amazon Web Services, Prime Video, and its namesake e-commerce website were down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Tuesday.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

