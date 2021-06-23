Amazon services down for multiple users - Downdetector

June 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O platforms including Alexa and Prime Video were down for multiple users late Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 4,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while over a thousand users reported problems with Prime Video and 300 with Alexa, according to Downdetector.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

