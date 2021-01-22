Amazon seeks to halt union election at Alabama warehouse

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O has filed a motion asking the U.S. National Labor Relations Board to halt the union election at its Bessemer, Alabama warehouse, scheduled to start Feb. 8.

The company also requested a review of an earlier labor board decision to hold the election by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a filing dated Jan. 21.

Amazon's first U.S. union election since 2014 was scheduled to begin with the mailing of ballots in early February and a vote count starting March 30. The online retail giant, which is the second-largest private employer in the United States after Walmart Inc, has long avoided unionization and has trained managers to spot organizing activity.

The company alleged multiple gaps in labor board precedent, errors made by the acting regional director, and missed opportunities for mail-ballot improvements to back its motion.

The union declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

