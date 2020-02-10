Amazon seeks to depose Trump, Esper in lawsuit over cloud computing contract

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services is seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in its lawsuit over the awarding of a U.S. military contract for cloud computing to Amazon rival Microsoft, according to a spokesperson. The company is alleging that Trump, who has publicly derided Amazon head Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the technology giant, exerted undue influence on the decision to not grant it the $10 billion contract. [nL1N28J0ZZ] (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AMAZON JEDI/LAWMAKING (URGENT)

