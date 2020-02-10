US Markets

Amazon seeks to depose Trump, Esper in lawsuit over cloud computing contract

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ABHISHEK N. CHINAPPA

Amazon Web Services is seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in its lawsuit over the awarding of a U.S. military contract for cloud computing to Amazon rival Microsoft, according to a spokesperson.

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services is seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in its lawsuit over the awarding of a U.S. military contract for cloud computing to Amazon rival Microsoft, according to a spokesperson. The company is alleging that Trump, who has publicly derided Amazon head Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the technology giant, exerted undue influence on the decision to not grant it the $10 billion contract. [nL1N28J0ZZ] (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AMAZON JEDI/LAWMAKING (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular