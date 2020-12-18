US Markets
Amazon secures rights to screen top Champions League matches in Italy

Elvira Pollina Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O said on Friday it has secured exclusive rights to screen top European Champions League matches in Italy on its Prime Video streaming platform for the 2021-2024 seasons, in its first foray into broadcasting sports events in the country.

Beside sixteen UEFA Champions League to be aired on Wednesday, Amazon has secured the right to screen the UEFA Super Cup, a one-off fixture between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Sources have told Reuters in October that Amazon's bid for the rights was worth 80-90 million euros ($98-110 million) per season.

($1 = 0.8165 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

