US Markets

Amazon secures Champions League rights for Germany - report

Contributor
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amazon.com has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 2021/22 season in Germany, the U.S. company's second biggest market, the DWDL media trade website reported on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 2021/22 season in Germany, the U.S. company's second biggest market, the DWDL media trade website reported on Tuesday.

The website said the rights included top Champions League matches on Tuesday evenings.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

Amazon's move into broadcasting top sports events is seen as a way to boost its Prime subscription service. The company has had the audio rights for the German Bundesliga since 2017 and also just started showing English Premier League matches.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)

((+49 30 2888 5081; Reuters Messaging: emma.thomasson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular