Amazon secures $8 billion loan

Adds background on balance sheet and details

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide the e-commerce giant an $8 billion unsecured loan.

The term loan will mature in 364 days with an option to extend for an additional 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, Amazon said.

The company had about $35 billion in cash and cash equivalents and long-term debt of about $59 billion, at the end of the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

