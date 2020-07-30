Amazon second-quarter sales beat estimates

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for second-quarter revenue as coronavirus-driven lockdowns pushed more people to shop for groceries and other essential items on its platform.

Net sales rose to $88.91 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $63.40 billion, beating estimates of $81.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.