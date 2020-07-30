US Markets
Amazon second-quarter sales beat estimates

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for second-quarter revenue as coronavirus-driven lockdowns pushed more people to shop for groceries and other essential items on its platform.

Net sales rose to $88.91 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $63.40 billion, beating estimates of $81.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

