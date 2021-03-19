Amazon Scores a Touchdown With an NFL Thursday Night Partnership

Retailer and giant tech company Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) landed an exclusive partnership with the National Football League, or NFL, today for streaming Thursday night games. The contract starts two years from now and will continue for 11 years, ending in 2033. According to a CNBC report, Amazon is paying approximately $1 billion annually for the arrangement.

The NFL's Thursday Night Football program will now appear exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting in 2023, making this the first exclusive deal of its kind between a sports organization and a streaming service. Amazon will be the only place viewers can watch one pre-season game and 15 Thursday games each year while the partnership continues. Prime Video is also planning to stream newly made halftime, pre-game, and post-game shows, according to a late afternoon press release from the tech titan.

Image source: Getty Images.

Prime Video SVP Mike Hopkins notes, "NFL games are the most watched live programming in the United States." The NFL first began broadcasting some of its Thursday Night games through Amazon in 2017, though the deal wasn't exclusive at that point. A single Amazon-exclusive game was streamed on Video last year.

In an NFL press release today, the organization noted Amazon is just one among a number of broadcasters who secured 11-year partnerships today. Various networks obtained access to different parts of the NFL's programming, with the NFL Network keeping an unspecified lineup of exclusive content for itself. In total, the agreements add up to a record-setting value of $100 billion, CNBC reports.

Amazon continues to branch out into new service areas with the NFL Thursday Night Football deal, using its windfall of COVID-19 cash to expand in all directions. Its Prime Video viewership roughly doubled in 2020 to 150 million viewers.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.