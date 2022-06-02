Amazon says will shut Kindle bookstore in China next year

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com's AMZN.O Kindle unit said on Thursday it will stop operating its Kindle e-bookstore in China from the end of June next year, after which customers in China will no longer be able to purchase new ebooks.

It said it would also, with immediate effect, stop supplying resellers with its Kindle reader. It did not give a reason for the move, which it announced on its official WeChat account.

