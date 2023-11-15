News & Insights

Amazon says unapproved eye drops being removed from its platform

November 15, 2023 — 03:11 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O said on Wednesday it was in the process of removing seven unapproved eye drops from its e-commerce platform following a warning letter from the U.S. health regulator earlier this week.

The products in question have been investigated and are in the process of being removed, a company spokesperson said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday sent a warning letter to Amazon for selling eye drops which have not been recognized as safe and effective in providing temporary relief from symptoms such as excessive watery discharge, redness, burning and pink eye.

The eye drops flagged in the letter to Amazon include Similasan Pink Eye Relief, Can-C Eye Drops, Optique 1 Eye Drops and OcluMed Eye Drops, among others.

The FDA has warned consumers against using 26 over-the-counter eye drops due to risk of infection and some cases of possible vision loss.

The health agency also sent warning letters to eight other companies in September, including pharmacy giants CVS Health CVS.N and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O, against manufacturing or marketing of certain unapproved eye products.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

