Amazon says to make TV streaming device in India

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O will start making its TV streaming device in India this year via a unit of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TW, the U.S. online retail giant said on Tuesday.

The move marks Amazon's first foray into making its devices in India, which is working to boost local electronics manufacturing.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

