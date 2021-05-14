Amazon says to create 10,000 new jobs in Britain in 2021

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O said on Friday it would create 10,000 new permanent jobs in the United Kingdom in 2021, taking its total workforce in the country to over 55,000.

It said the new jobs will include roles at its corporate offices, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and operations network.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.