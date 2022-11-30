Amazon Says Thanksgiving Holiday Shopping Weekend Was Its Biggest Ever

(RTTNews) - Online retail giant Amazon.com (AMZN) Wednesday announced that this Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever.

"This was a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend for Amazon. Customers shopped millions of deals this weekend and we have many more amazing deals to come," said Doug Herrington, CEO, WW Amazon Stores. "Thank you to our customers for choosing to shop on Amazon, and to our employees and selling partners around the world who are delivering for customers every day."

According to the e-commerce retailer, the best-selling categories were Home, Fashion, Toys, Beauty, and Amazon Devices.

The best-selling items on Amazon were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Apple AirPods. Other top sellers included Hasbro Gaming CONNECT 4, Burt's Bees Christmas Gifts, apparel from Champion, apparel and shoes from New Balance, the Amazon smart plug, Echo Show, and Nintendo Switch.

Customers bought millions of Amazon Devices, including Echo, Ring, Blink, Kindle, and Fire TV products.

Small businesses generated over $1 billion in sales in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.